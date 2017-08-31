43006
43667

Canada  

'The Beast' finally out

- | Story: 205571

A wildfire that forced 80,000 people in northern Alberta to flee more than a year ago has finally been extinguished.

Wildfire information officer Lynn Daina says the Horse River fire that started on May 1, 2016, and destroyed more than 2,400 buildings in Fort McMurray and area was deemed officially out on Aug. 2.

She says they had to wait for winter to be over to see if any smoke or heat remained from the massive fire, dubbed "The Beast" because it was so fierce and unpredictable.

Daina says they also used advanced heat detectors from helicopters to ensure there were no remaining hot spots coming from the ground.

Wildfire crews will continue to monitor all areas.

The fire spread into Saskatchewan and burned nearly 6,000 square kilometres in total.

“With a fire that size it takes time to make sure it is fully extinguished so we wait for a winters worth of snow and then in the summer we check to see if any smoke pops up and if not we use advanced heat detectors from helicopters and make sure there is no remaining heat," Daina said.

"Once we determine there is no remaining heat left on the fire, we determine it is extinguished and out.”

The fire caused an estimated $3.8 billion in insured damage.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42311
43750
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42722


Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken

Galleries
The situation drastically changed right after these pictures were taken.
Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken (2)
Galleries
Baseball announcing won’t get better than this in 2017
Must Watch
Between plays, the camera operator trained their focus on this...
Police visit R. Kelly’s home amid sex cult allegations – report
Music
The parents of the woman at the center of R. Kelly's sex cult...
Guy tries throwing anchor off boat, ends up throwing himself overboard
Must Watch
His friend, who asked the poor guy to throw the anchor, can...

38865
39499