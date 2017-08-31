42177
44909

Canada  

Alberta: 'recession over'

- | Story: 205546

ATB Financial has declared Alberta's worst recession in three decades over with expected economic growth of 3.2 per cent this year.

The provincially owned bank warns, however, that challenges remain, especially in the energy sector where oil prices have been stuck around the break-even price of US$50 a barrel.

ATB's financial outlook says the low oil price has led to only modest increases in drilling activity and hiring, while overall the oil and gas sector has at best stabilized this year and not yet returned as a growth engine.

The bank says smaller sectors like agriculture, food processing, tourism, retail and manufacturing are all contributing to modest growth, creating some of the 35,000 jobs added over the past year in a more diversified economy.

But it says those sectors don't pay as well as oil and gas and that the public sector has driven more job growth.

Overall, ATB says attitudes remain cautious and it will likely be a few years before the province sees a full economic recovery.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
44318
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
43412
45042
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42052


Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken

Galleries
The situation drastically changed right after these pictures were taken.
Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken (2)
Galleries
Baseball announcing won’t get better than this in 2017
Must Watch
Between plays, the camera operator trained their focus on this...
Police visit R. Kelly’s home amid sex cult allegations – report
Music
The parents of the woman at the center of R. Kelly's sex cult...
Guy tries throwing anchor off boat, ends up throwing himself overboard
Must Watch
His friend, who asked the poor guy to throw the anchor, can...

39260
39499