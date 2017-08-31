Busy year at Iceberg Alley

Photo: The Canadian Press

It was the year of the celebrity iceberg, the phallic iceberg and the lying-dog iceberg.

More than 1,000 icebergs drifted into East Coast shipping lanes this year, with many more closer to shore in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The arrival of September signals the end of iceberg season, which wasn't the biggest on record, but may have been the most-watched thanks to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Social media has proven a perfect vehicle for the proliferation of iceberg selfies and spectacular shots of icebergs dwarfing homes in seaside villages.

Capt. Bob Currie, who runs Discovery Sea Adventures, a whale-watching business in Bonavista, N.L., said tourists are now more interested in icebergs than whales.

"I found this year that icebergs were more popular than whale season — I'm still getting calls from people looking to see if there are icebergs here," Currie said. "A lot of interest in icebergs — people really love to see them."

Gabrielle McGrath, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard's International Ice Patrol, told The Canadian Press this week they have counted 1,004 icebergs in the shipping lanes this year, but few more are expected.

The International Ice Patrol was formed after an iceberg sank the Titanic in 1912. It works with Canadian partners to track conditions, including using surveillance flights, and update mariners.