42177
44863

Canada  

Military evacuates reserves

- | Story: 205509

Military transport planes are taking evacuees from northern Manitoba to Winnipeg where they will be housed in an emergency shelter inside the city's Convention Centre.

Many of the 3,700 people fleeing a large forest near three remote First Nations waited overnight in an airstrip terminal, gymnasiums and other buildings.

Chief Alex McDougall of Wasagamack First Nation says people are tired and frustrated, and anxious to get to somewhere where they can lay their head.

Two Hercules transport planes, each capable of carrying 100 people, have been brought in to help fly evacuees more than 500 kilometres south to Winnipeg.

Private charter planes have also been used, although their capacity is limited.

The Canadian Red Cross is setting up thousands of cots, along with eating tables and other amenities, inside a 4,300-square-metre hall at the convention centre.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
45106
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
44488
45220
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39850


What a modern day Game of Thrones would look like

Must Watch
“There is nothing behind the wall?” Has history taught you fancy, car-drivin’, cellphone-havin’ Westerosi...
Mark Hamill initially feared Star Wars reboot wasn’t ‘such a wise idea’
Showbiz
Mark Hamill was scared about returning to the Star Wars franchise...
Best of Seven – Pool Floaties, August 31, 2017
Galleries
This is exactly why you need to stock up on pool floaties. Vote...
The ‘Trust Chug’ is the new drinking game where losing means your friend dies
Must Watch
Drink up, Billy Buck Roscoe. Your friend in the beer...
Daily Dose – August 31, 2017
Daily Dose
You can’t out run today’s Daily Dose.

36427