43006
44968

Canada  

Scheer loyal to challengers

- | Story: 205432

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer unveiled on Wednesday the list of those will sit on the Opposition front benches when the House of Commons returns next month.

Scheer wasn't just drawing from a list of the other 96 Conservative MPs to decide who to put in his shadow cabinet; he was also navigating the aftermath of a leadership race he won only by a slim margin and ensuring his main competitors — and their supporters — felt they had a place and a voice at the table.

"Our shadow ministers are united, energized, and diverse," said Scheer in a statement about his new team.

Scheer's main competitor, Maxime Bernier, will keep tabs on the Liberals' marquee innovation agenda, while third-place finisher Erin O'Toole nabs the Foreign Affairs portfolio. Scheer had already given the deputy leader position to Lisa Raitt.

Before launching her leadership bid, she'd served in the high-profile finance critic position. Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre will now occupy that post.

The other contenders in the inner circle? Steven Blaney becomes Veterans Affairs critic after once being the minister for that position, Tony Clement will watch over public services and procurement matters and Michael Chong will take on oversight of the Liberals' infrastructure plans.

Under interim party leader Rona Ambrose, Chong had been deputy environment critic, despite his long-standing support for a carbon tax, a policy that's heresy in most Conservative circles.

Her point man for the environment job was former cabinet minister Ed Fast and he'll stay there under Scheer. James Bezan, from Manitoba, will continue as defence critic and Michelle Rempel remains in the key immigration post.

Scheer's also keeping former Conservative MP Rob Moore as the critic for Atlantic issues; the party doesn't have a single elected MP from the Atlantic provinces and Ambrose hired Moore to keep tabs on that region.

Three of the sitting MPs who challenged Scheer for the leadership, Deepak Obhrai, Kellie Leitch and Brad Trost, were left off the critics list.

Next week, the Conservatives are to meet in Winnipeg to plot strategy for the return of the House of Commons on Sept. 18.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
45106
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
44702
39850
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43750


In light of recent events with North Korea, there’s this

Must Watch
Stayin alive, indeed.
Coldplay dedicate new song to Hurricane Harvey victims
Music
Coldplay has dedicated a song titled Houston #1 to the victims of...
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017
Galleries
We have no answers, just lots of questions in this gallery.
Dad is calm throughout the birthing process until he realizes he’s having a son
Must Watch
For the record, we think having a baby girl is just as great, but...
Michael Phelps set for water baby number two
Showbiz
Olympian Michael Phelps is set to become a dad again. The retired...

38020