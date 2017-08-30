45157
Canada  

Gas-dash death sentencing

A judge is to hear sentencing arguments today for a driver who ran down and killed a gas-station attendant who had been on the job for only two weeks.

Cody Mitchell was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maryam Rashidi. He was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in May.

Rashidi, who was 35, had been laid off from her engineering job and had started work at the Centex station in Calgary in 2015. She died while trying to stop Mitchell from leaving without paying for $113 in fuel.

The trial heard that Rashidi chased the truck across a parking lot and onto the busy Trans-Canada Highway where the vehicle got stuck in traffic. She banged on the passenger window, stood in front of the truck with her hands up and then scrambled onto the hood.

She was run over after the truck swerved and she fell off.

Braydon Brown, who was a passenger, testified he still has nightmares after seeing "the look of fear in her eyes" when the truck was put in drive.

In an interview with police played in court, Mitchell said he tried to shake Rashidi off the vehicle but he didn't remember running over the mother of one.

