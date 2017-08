Mom touched by support

Photo: CTV

The mother of a five-month-old baby boy who died in an Edmonton house fire says she is touched by the support she is receiving from everyone.

Angie Tang says in a brief statement that she is especially thankful for a GoFundMe page that has been set up for her and her son, Hunter.

She also says she is aware of the arrests that have been made and is beginning to consider decisions around Hunter's final resting place.

Hunter died in a fire last week that police have said was purposely set.

Firefighters rescued Tang and Hunter, but the boy died of smoke inhalation and Tang is in hospital.

Cordell Brown, the baby's father, has said he was sleeping on the main floor and that his wife was asleep on the second floor with their son when the fire broke out.

Two people face several charges, including second-degree murder and arson, and are to appear in court on Friday.