42177
45379

Canada  

Charges for baby death fire

- | Story: 205168

Charges have been laid against two people in connection with a fire that killed a five-month-old baby in Edmonton.

Police allege patio furniture on the porch near the front door of the home was purposely set on fire early Tuesday.

Cordell Brown, the father of the boy, said he was sleeping on the main floor and that his wife Angie Tang was asleep on the second floor with their son, Hunter.

Firefighters rescued Tang and Hunter, but the boy died of smoke inhalation and Tang is in hospital.

Brown and six others who lived in the house were able to escape the fire on their own.

Bronson Woycenko, 19, faces charges that include second-degree murder, arson and disregard for human life while Jessica Tammerand, 18, is charged with arson and disregard for human life.

On top of those allegations, they also each face a charge of mischief under $5,000.

Several Edmonton media outlets are reporting that Brown told them Woycenko and Tammerand were former tenants he had evicted.

Police say the two suspects were arrested Friday evening without incident, it's not know when they'll appear in court.

Police are still investigating the case.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
43744
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
45063
43750
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44929


Insane man rides a bike with 1,000 rockets exploding from it

Must Watch
When his channel hit five million subscribers, mad scientist Colin Furze decided to celebrate this milestone with some literal...
Usher fights to have $20 million herpes lawsuit tossed out
Music
Usher is fighting to have a $20 million lawsuit, filed by a woman...
Creative and hilarious doormats
Galleries
Most people only see doormats as something to wipe their feet on,
Creative and hilarious doormats (2)
Galleries
Though the mail carrier might be a little caught-off-guard the...
Trolling a marching band
Must Watch
That one guy was looking down at his trumpet like it might be...

43424