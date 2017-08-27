Charges for baby death fire

Photo: CTV Two people have been charged in connection with a fire that left a baby dead.

Charges have been laid against two people in connection with a fire that killed a five-month-old baby in Edmonton.

Police allege patio furniture on the porch near the front door of the home was purposely set on fire early Tuesday.

Cordell Brown, the father of the boy, said he was sleeping on the main floor and that his wife Angie Tang was asleep on the second floor with their son, Hunter.

Firefighters rescued Tang and Hunter, but the boy died of smoke inhalation and Tang is in hospital.

Brown and six others who lived in the house were able to escape the fire on their own.

Bronson Woycenko, 19, faces charges that include second-degree murder, arson and disregard for human life while Jessica Tammerand, 18, is charged with arson and disregard for human life.

On top of those allegations, they also each face a charge of mischief under $5,000.

Several Edmonton media outlets are reporting that Brown told them Woycenko and Tammerand were former tenants he had evicted.

Police say the two suspects were arrested Friday evening without incident, it's not know when they'll appear in court.

Police are still investigating the case.