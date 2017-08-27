42177
44863

Canada  

Trudeau to march with pride

- | Story: 205152

Several prominent marchers will be making appearances at Ottawa's annual Pride Parade today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne will be joining the parade, as will General Jonathan Vance.

Vance, the chief of defence staff, will lead a contingent of senior military leaders during the parade.

He said in an interview with The Canadian Press last week that he hopes to show the military's support and openness toward the LGBTQ community.

Trudeau and Wynne have regularly attended Pride celebrations in other major Canadian cities, including Montreal and Toronto.

Organizers for the Ottawa event say this year's parade will be the largest in its history.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
43744
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
45370
44539
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37399


Insane man rides a bike with 1,000 rockets exploding from it

Must Watch
When his channel hit five million subscribers, mad scientist Colin Furze decided to celebrate this milestone with some literal...
Usher fights to have $20 million herpes lawsuit tossed out
Music
Usher is fighting to have a $20 million lawsuit, filed by a woman...
Creative and hilarious doormats
Galleries
Most people only see doormats as something to wipe their feet on,
Creative and hilarious doormats (2)
Galleries
Though the mail carrier might be a little caught-off-guard the...
Trolling a marching band
Must Watch
That one guy was looking down at his trumpet like it might be...

43424