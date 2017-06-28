Stolen statue on school roof

Photo: Twitter Erin District High School

Police in Ontario are looking for a group of suspects who took a horse statue from a park and put it on the roof of a nearby school.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred early on the morning of June 20 in Erin, about 80 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

They say the suspects — believed to be males in their teens — removed a statue of a horse from McMullan Park and placed it on the roof of a small hatchback car.

Police say the statue was then hoisted onto the roof of Erin District High School using ropes and placed over the front entrance of the building.

The fibreglass artwork is one of 24 Headwaters Parade of Horses statues on display in the Caledon, Dufferin, Erin and King areas of southern Ontario.