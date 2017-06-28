42877
43143

Canada  

Stolen statue on school roof

- | Story: 200551

Police in Ontario are looking for a group of suspects who took a horse statue from a park and put it on the roof of a nearby school.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred early on the morning of June 20 in Erin, about 80 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

They say the suspects — believed to be males in their teens — removed a statue of a horse from McMullan Park and placed it on the roof of a small hatchback car.

Police say the statue was then hoisted onto the roof of Erin District High School using ropes and placed over the front entrance of the building.

The fibreglass artwork is one of 24 Headwaters Parade of Horses statues on display in the Caledon, Dufferin, Erin and King areas of southern Ontario.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
40928
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42168
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37403


Incredible rugby pass

Must Watch
This play is insane, even if you know nothing about Rugby
Gorilla dancing
Must Watch
Zola the gorilla channels his inner “Maniac” at the...
Daily Dose- June 28, 2017
Daily Dose
If you need a good laugh this morning, this is the place to be.
Daily Dose- June 28, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Fear not, your daily dose is here!
Ed Sheeran working on secret experimental album
Music
Ed Sheeran has been working on a secret album for more than six...

39296