43096
41698

Canada  

Chopper pilot lands at Tims

- | Story: 200550

A coast guard helicopter pilot has been schooled on the appropriate use of the aircraft after touching down in a field near a Tim Hortons in P.E.I. for a coffee fix.

The chopper landed in a field on March 16, prompting surprised onlookers to take to social media with comments about the unusual sighting and photos of the red aircraft whipping up poofs of snow as it set down.

It also caught the attention of the commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard, who asked for an internal probe to determine if any unusual circumstances required the aircraft to land there.

Fisheries spokeswoman Sarah Gilbert says the fact-finding exercise found the aircraft did not have to land there for operational reasons.

She says coast guard helicopters are flown by Transport Canada pilots who follow protocols that state government aircraft are to be "used safely, efficiently and with the utmost respect for taxpayer dollars."

Gilbert says officials have instructed the pilot on aircraft usage — specifically, that crews not land at similar locations in the future.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
43020
35575
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43342


Incredible rugby pass

Must Watch
This play is insane, even if you know nothing about Rugby
Gorilla dancing
Must Watch
Zola the gorilla channels his inner “Maniac” at the...
Daily Dose- June 28, 2017
Daily Dose
If you need a good laugh this morning, this is the place to be.
Daily Dose- June 28, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Fear not, your daily dose is here!
Ed Sheeran working on secret experimental album
Music
Ed Sheeran has been working on a secret album for more than six...

39260