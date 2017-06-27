43096
43067

Canada  

Police shoot, kill man

- | Story: 200540

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a police shooting in Montreal on Tuesday evening that claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.

The Independent Investigations Bureau say police were called at about 7 p.m. regarding a man who was allegedly demolishing everything in his apartment.

The agency says the man held a screwdriver in each of his hands when police arrived and that officers unsuccessfully tried to subdue him with plastic bullets and a stun gun.

It says the man was then apparently shot several times by police officers and later died in hospital.

Twelve agency investigators along with Quebec Provincial Police are investigating the incident.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
40906
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
43275
43345
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42080


Average Life Goals

Galleries
Dreaming big is easy, but real people strive to be average.
Average Life Goals (2)
Galleries
It’s all about perspective, right?  
Leaf blower turns kid into super villain
Must Watch
There’s no stopping him now
Beyonce and JAY-Z take twins home – report
Showbiz
Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins are now home, according to reports.
Dog ignores owner who is going to jail
Must Watch
This pooch wants nothing to do with the drama

38782