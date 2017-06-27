42877
43143

Canada  

Customs agent gets 11 years

- | Story: 200519

A former customs agent has been given an 11-year prison term for turning a blind eye to the importation of 182 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.

A Quebec judge sentenced Stefanie McClelland in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu on Tuesday after a jury convicted the mother of four last month.

The Crown was seeking a 15-year prison term, while the defence suggested five years.

In December 2014, McClelland allowed a vehicle carrying unconcealed bags of cocaine to enter Canada at the Lacolle border crossing.

She testified she was distracted at the time.

Testimony revealed McClelland had sent a text message to the alleged head of a drug-trafficking ring to tell him she was at the Nexus entry point. The drug-laden vehicle arrived just minutes later and sailed through in a matter of seconds without its occupants having their passports checked.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
41225
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40928
41318
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40320


Average Life Goals

Galleries
Dreaming big is easy, but real people strive to be average.
Average Life Goals (2)
Galleries
It’s all about perspective, right?  
Leaf blower turns kid into super villain
Must Watch
There’s no stopping him now
Beyonce and JAY-Z take twins home – report
Showbiz
Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins are now home, according to reports.
Dog ignores owner who is going to jail
Must Watch
This pooch wants nothing to do with the drama

39296