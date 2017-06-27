42277

Canada  

35 homeless in huge fire

At least 35 people have been left homeless after a massive fire destroyed multi-unit apartment buildings in St. John's, N.L.

Firefighters were called to the fire about 6 p.m. Monday, finding the building was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

St. John's regional fire department Chief Rick Mackey says fire was billowing from the second storey windows, but they managed to evacuate everyone from the 12 apartments.

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Mackey says firefighters had issues with the water supply and had to call in a water tanker for extra support.

Hundreds of people lined the streets around the neighbourhood to watch the blaze, with many being driven from their nearby homes due to smoke.

