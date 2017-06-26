42877
Canada  

Tight security for big day

Security officials say they're ready for the huge crowds set to descend on Parliament Hill for Canada's 150th birthday celebration Saturday.

But that doesn't mean federal researchers are done thinking about how to better protect the country's seat of democracy in the months and years ahead.

Advisers are gathering data on everything from crowd flows to video-camera placement to ensure both security and openness in the parliamentary precinct.

Rami Youssef of the federal Centre for Security Science says Parliament Hill security is a "tough nut to crack" because of the fine balance between guarding the most important democratic institutions while keeping the grounds open to people.

After a gunman stormed the Hill in October 2014, the centre completed two studies — one on the physical security of Parliament's Centre Block and another on procedures for handling visitors and employees in the parliamentary precinct.

However, Youssef says the researchers need more information before making the next set of recommendations to decision-makers.

