Killing 'planned, deliberate'

Photo: The Canadian Press A police officer arrives at the provincial court building in Lethbridge, Alta.

The Crown in the triple-murder trial of a southern Alberta man says his actions were planned and deliberate.

Photini Papadatou is delivering her final argument to the jury in the trial of Derek Saretzky.

Saretzky is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of Terry Blanchette, his two-year-old daughter Hailey and Hanne Meketech five days earlier.

Saretzky is also charged with committing an indignity to Hailey's body.

Papadatou says Saretzky confessed to all three murders with details only the killer would know.

"He told you that he did it," she said.

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to all charges.