42514

Canada  

Icebergs drawing crowds

- | Story: 200373

People in parts of Newfoundland may be growing weary of ice still clogging their waterways this late in June.

But for tourism operators and local businesses the proliferation of icebergs and bergy bits has been a boon.

Fogo Island Mayor Andrew Shea says the island is being visited by an "unbelievable number of tourists," with the sea ice a big part of the draw.

He says that over the last month or so, people have been able to view about 100 icebergs from any vantage point on Fogo Island.

Shea says a second ferry is expected to set sail in the coming days to help out with the increased demand after damage from sea ice knocked another ferry out of service.

Shea notes that while the ice has prevented ferries from running at full service, it certainly hasn't kept the tourists away.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
42632
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41230
39776
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40230


Daily Dose – June 26, 2017

Daily Dose
Remember to stay cool as you browse today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Let this be a reminder to stay off the drugs kids!
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop criticized by NASA over ‘healing’ stickers
Showbiz
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website has been forced to change...
Ridiculous B-ball shots
Must Watch
You’ll never be as good as these kids
Emma Watson hides free The Handmaid’s Tale books around Paris
Showbiz
Emma Watson has hidden copies of author Margaret Atwood's The...

40875