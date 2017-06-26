42868
Canada  

Pride flags, stolen, burned

Organizers of a Southern Alberta town's first Pride event say they'll raise a third rainbow flag after the first was stolen and the one they replaced it with was burned.

Jillian Demontigny of the Taber Equality Alliance says her group was notified Sunday that a police officer noticed damage to the flag and scorch marks up the flagpole while driving past Confederation Park.

Demontigny says they've been told gasoline was used to light the pole on fire, partially melting the flag.

She says the group raised their original flag on June 12 when they held the town's first Pride party in the park, and it was supposed to continue flying until the end of the month.

But she says that flag was stolen, so they raised another one in its place.

Earlier this month, vandals in nearby Lethbridge defaced a rainbow crosswalk that was put in place to mark the city's Pride festival.

Police say manure and tar had been spread on the crosswalk.

