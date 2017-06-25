43322

Canada  

What to do with stuck train?

- | Story: 200335

Most of the talk since rail service to Churchill in northern Manitoba was indefinitely interrupted by washouts and other track damage last month has focused on how to get goods and tourists in to the remote Hudson Bay community.

Via Rail has a different problem — how to get one of its trains out.

There are no roads or other rail lines to Churchill and the two locomotives and five passenger cars are sitting, silent, at the station.

The track is the only land connection between the outside world and Churchill — a popular tourist destination famous for its polar bears and beluga whales.

"Options to retrieve that (train) are being evaluated at this time," Via spokeswoman Mylene Belanger said.

Belanger wouldn't say what those options might be. Each of the locomotives weighs 107 tonnes.

Service has been suspended for weeks due to flooding that rail line owner Denver-based Omnitrax Inc. says has resulted in "unprecedented and catastrophic" damage likely to take until next spring to repair.

