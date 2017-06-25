42514

From condoms to caskets

It's been said that Canadians are not brash about their patriotism, but you wouldn't know it from the variety of merchandise, big and small, being snapped up in advance of Canada's 150th birthday July 1.

From T-shirts to hats, flags to flasks, condoms to caskets, goods adorned with celebratory logos are popping up faster than you can say sesquicentennial.

"It's been unprecedented. It's off the charts," said Glen Miller, co-owner of Great Canadian Gift Company in Ancaster, Ont.

"We had no idea that demand would be this high and I don't think our suppliers did either. It's becoming difficult to find some products."

Miller's company runs a website that offers T-shirts, coffee mugs, coasters, whisky flasks and more — much of it adorned with a multi-coloured, multi-triangle maple leaf that was picked in April as the federal government's official Canada 150 logo.

"We even had a book celebrating 150 different beer labels ... but that's been sold out for a bit."

The federal government is allowing people to use the official logo for free, but they must submit an application online that explains how and on what the logo will be displayed.

By mid-June, the federal government said, more than 6,200 applications had been approved for everything from quilts to fidget spinners to tractor trucks. No application had been denied.

