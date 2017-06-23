43425
Canada  

Soldier charged with luring

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces in Alberta has been charged with child luring as well as with making and distributing child pornography.

Police say child luring allegations were first discovered by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations based in Laredo, Texas, in March.

Steven Massey, who is 32, was arrested Wednesday in Edmonton.

Massey is based in Wainwright, Alta.

Alberta's Internet child exploitation unit alleges that Massey attempted to arrange a meeting with a Texas girl for sex.

He was released from custody with conditions and is to appear in an Edmonton court next Friday.

