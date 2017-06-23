U2 to play for Canada Day

Photo: Twitter/U2

U2 band members Bono and the Edge will perform at next week's Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Canadian Heritage says the Irish rockers will perform one song around noon at the July 1 Canada 150 festivities on Parliament Hill.

"It's a beautiful (Canada) Day!" Heritage Minister Melanie Joly tweeted Friday, referencing one of the band's biggest hits.

Officials predict upwards of 450,000 people could descend on Parliament Hill and venues in the capital for the massive event.

Other artists set to perform on Parliament Hill that day include Gordon Lightfoot, Walk Off the Earth, Dean Brody, Serena Ryder and Alessia Cara.

U2 will perform in Cleveland that night as part of "The Joshua Tree" tour.