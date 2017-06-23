Charges in random killing

42598
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the second-degree murder of a young Halifax woman found dying on a pathway, in what police now say was a random killing.

Chelsie Probert, 18, was found in medical distress on a north end Dartmouth walkway around 10 p.m. on June 6. She died in hospital.

Halifax Regional Police Supt. Jim Perrin said Friday there was a "violent act," and the killing was random.

"I think any time situations like this occur, it's alarming. It's alarming to the public," said Perrin during a news conference at police headquarters in Halifax.

"I think the public can take comfort in how fast we've solved this particular case. Nonetheless, it's still alarming that these things happen and it's tragic. There's families that are caught in the middle of this and we feel for them."

On Thursday, officers in the force's homicide unit arrested a 16-year-old boy at a Dartmouth home.

He was scheduled to appear in youth court Friday to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Perrin said the age of both the victim and the accused is troubling.

"I don't want to minimize any of the other investigations we have had where the people have been older, but certainly a 16-year-old youth charged with second-degree murder, it's alarming, and an 18-year-old lady losing her life to a violent act is alarming. Very alarming."

Investigators have not released her cause of death.

