41717

Canada  

Ottawa cops to get rifles

- | Story: 200213

Police officers patrolling the airport in the nation's capital are getting military-style rifles, but officials say the move wasn't prompted by any specific security threats.

Rather, police say, the issuance of carbine rifles to officers at Ottawa International Airport will simply provide a higher degree of safety for travellers.

The move comes as Ottawa prepares for a colossal Canada Day celebration, with officials predicting upwards of 450,000 people could descend on Parliament Hill and other venues in the capital.

Ottawa police say they have ordered every officer not scheduled for annual leave to be on duty July 1.

Officials say that day will see a massive, integrated, security operation — the largest in the city's history — to protect crowds gathered in celebration of Canada's sesquicentennial.

"This is a preventive and proactive measure, and not indicative of any intelligence or threat," Ottawa Police Staff Sgt. Atallah Sadaka said.

The semi-automatic rifles are being issued immediately, police said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
42520
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40047
42381
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40320


Japanese sumo robots move insanely fast!

Must Watch
It’s like watching typewriters fight.
Friday Fails – June 23, 2017
Galleries
Welcome to a collection of Friday Fails you never saw coming!
Friday Fails – June 23, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Poor execution landed these people in this gallery
How to make your own “Dude Perfect” videos
Must Watch
See? It takes minimal effort and time! Oh, and hilarious NSFW...
Ed Sheeran struggled to keep MBE news secret
Music
Ed Sheeran had difficulties keeping his mouth shut after learning...

38107