Ottawa cops to get rifles

Photo: Twitter

Police officers patrolling the airport in the nation's capital are getting military-style rifles, but officials say the move wasn't prompted by any specific security threats.

Rather, police say, the issuance of carbine rifles to officers at Ottawa International Airport will simply provide a higher degree of safety for travellers.

The move comes as Ottawa prepares for a colossal Canada Day celebration, with officials predicting upwards of 450,000 people could descend on Parliament Hill and other venues in the capital.

Ottawa police say they have ordered every officer not scheduled for annual leave to be on duty July 1.

Officials say that day will see a massive, integrated, security operation — the largest in the city's history — to protect crowds gathered in celebration of Canada's sesquicentennial.

"This is a preventive and proactive measure, and not indicative of any intelligence or threat," Ottawa Police Staff Sgt. Atallah Sadaka said.

The semi-automatic rifles are being issued immediately, police said.