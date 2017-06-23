41717
41630

Canada  

Stolen 'sour toe' returned

- | Story: 200193

A mummified human toe that is the key ingredient in a strange drinking ritual in Dawson City is back where it belongs.

RCMP in the Yukon city say the shrivelled, brown toe that was stolen last weekend has been returned to its rightful owner.

The toe, which is used in the Downtown Hotel's popular "sourtoe cocktail," had vanished on Saturday after being added to a drink at the hotel bar.

RCMP say they received a call on Tuesday afternoon from the alleged thief, who said he had mailed the toe to the hotel. He also said he had called the hotel to say the toe was on its way and offered a verbal apology.

The package, containing both the toe and a letter of apology, arrived Thursday and was opened by an RCMP officer, who said the toe was believed to be in "good condition." The RCMP say charges are not expected.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
42168
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42711
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41050


Leaked footage from soccer training camp

Must Watch
Top secret footage of what it takes to be a top tier soccer player
Daily Dose – Jun 23, 2017
Daily Dose
All hail today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – Jun 23, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
“Sir, do you have any comments?”
Bill Cosby planning motivational speaking tour
Showbiz
Bill Cosby is reportedly planning a motivational speaking tour...
Hilarious product instructions that will make you LOL
Galleries
These instructions aren’t exactly helpful, but they are...

39296