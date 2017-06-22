41299
43143

Canada  

Senate bows on budget

- | Story: 200108

Senators have agreed to pass the federal budget without amendments, but they're simultaneously reasserting their right to amend any bill, including budget bills.

They have voted 50-33 to not insist on their amendments to the budget implementation bill, which would have deleted a provision allowing the government to hike the federal excise tax on wine, beer and alcohol every year by the rate of inflation.

But at the same time, they've sent a message back to the House of Commons, reminding MPs that the Senate is constitutionally entitled to amend any legislation "whatever its nature or source."

Senators were incensed Wednesday after the government summarily and swiftly rejected their amendments, sending a message back to the upper house that the changes "infringe upon the rights and privileges" of the Commons.

That message, passed unanimously by the Commons, amounted to an assertion that only the elected chamber of Parliament has the right to make decisions on budgetary matters and that the unelected Senate had no business trying to rewrite the budget.

Senators countered that the Constitution prohibits the appointed upper house from initiating a money bill, but does not stop it from amending — or even defeating — one.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42641
41437
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42711


Regular people try stabbing an Olympic fencer

Must Watch
You know how we all say that the Olympics need to have an average Joe compete in the events just for context? Well, this is about...
Best of Seven – Goofy girls, June 22, 2017
Galleries
Goofy girls are extra special. Vote for your favourite below!
A dog, a laser pointer and a miniature cowboy are all you need for entertainment
Must Watch
This silly floofer could go on for hours it seems.
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017
Daily Dose
A rotally tockin, sotally tober Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll fly through this awesomeness.

37222