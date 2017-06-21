Red Deer battered by storm

42998
People in Red Deer were cleaning up Wednesday after a violent windstorm that knocked out power and prompted the central Alberta city to declare a local state of emergency.

Homes were damaged Tuesday when wind gusts of more than 100 km/h hit the city of about 100,000 just after 7 p.m.

Mayor Tara Veer said trees fell on power lines and wind blew debris around.

One person suffered minor injuries at a campground but was released from hospital.

"We do know that it was a severe windstorm. We do know that there were exceedances of 112 km/h winds," Veer said.

People posted images on social media of damage, including part of a roof that blew off a store and landed on nearby parked cars.

Windows were blown out of the local mall and one video showed scenes of people wandering around the darkened building wondering if they had been hit by a tornado.

43253