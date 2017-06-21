43096
37404

Canada  

Aboriginal Day to change

- | Story: 200009

The federal government intends to rename National Aboriginal Day as National Indigenous Peoples Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

Canadians come together on this day to recognize contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people, Trudeau said in a statement, adding that the history, art, traditions and cultures of Indigenous People shaped Canada's past and continue to shape it today.

In a statement, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said he supports the change, saying the name is consistent with the international recognition of Indigenous Peoples and a resolution from his advocacy organization.

"I believe this small change is part of a larger movement towards recognition and acknowledgment that these lands are the homelands of indigenous nations and cultures," Bellegarde said.

Later today, Trudeau is expected to speak outside of 100 Wellington St. — the former U.S. embassy located across from Parliament Hill which is expected to become a space dedicated to indigenous people.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
42520
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42520
42448
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42750


Cricket’s video review technology is incredible!

Must Watch
In the NFL, you just get a few different camera angles and some slow mo. In cricket, you get so much more.
Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters
Music
Adele visited firefighters at Chelsea Firestation on Monday to...
Guy with 45 instruments uses them all in a single song
Must Watch
This is the perfect response to anyone who asks why you’d...
How to find any kid playing hide and seek
Must Watch
I’m like, 85% sure that’d work on me even if I was...
Daily Dose – June 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Get excited for today’s Daily Dose!

42246