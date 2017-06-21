Aboriginal Day to change

The federal government intends to rename National Aboriginal Day as National Indigenous Peoples Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

Canadians come together on this day to recognize contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people, Trudeau said in a statement, adding that the history, art, traditions and cultures of Indigenous People shaped Canada's past and continue to shape it today.

Photo: The Canadian Press

In a statement, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said he supports the change, saying the name is consistent with the international recognition of Indigenous Peoples and a resolution from his advocacy organization.

"I believe this small change is part of a larger movement towards recognition and acknowledgment that these lands are the homelands of indigenous nations and cultures," Bellegarde said.

Later today, Trudeau is expected to speak outside of 100 Wellington St. — the former U.S. embassy located across from Parliament Hill which is expected to become a space dedicated to indigenous people.