43322
43388

Canada  

Woman's 'white Dr.' rant

- | Story: 199989

A video showing an agitated woman demanding her son be examined by a "white doctor" at a Toronto-area walk-in clinic is sparking online outrage.

In the video, which was posted online Sunday and has since been viewed more than 100,000 times on YouTube, the woman becomes increasingly belligerent as she repeatedly asks to see a doctor who "doesn't have brown teeth" and "speaks English."

As the unidentified woman repeats her demands, the video shows others in the waiting room confront her, calling her behaviour unacceptable and racist.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a clinic in Mississauga, Ont., shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a disturbance. The woman's son eventually received treatment, and the case was closed with no charges laid since no one was hurt and no threats were made.

Many took to social media to decry what they described as the casual racism at play in the incident.

"Are you really going to deny your child who is sick care just because the doctor (who is a licensed professional!!!) isn't white???" one person wrote on Twitter.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
41380
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40230
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39831


How to find any kid playing hide and seek

Must Watch
I’m like, 85% sure that’d work on me even if I was hiding from an axe murderer.
Daily Dose – June 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Get excited for today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Glorious achievements and more await!
Tiger Woods confirms he’s getting ‘professional help’ to manage his medications
Showbiz
Tiger Woods has confirmed he’s getting “professional...
Hilarious history memes that should be shown in history class
Galleries
Human history is full of gruesome power struggles, cruel...

39260