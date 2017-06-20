Someone stole the sourtoe

Photo: The Canadian Press Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell holds a sourtoe cocktail in Dawson City, in 2002.

A mummified human toe that is the key ingredient in a strange drinking ritual in Dawson City has been stolen.

RCMP are searching for the suspects as well as the misappropriated member.

The shrivelled, brown toe vanished Saturday after being added to an infamous sourtoe cocktail served by the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Yukon.

Hotel manager Geri Colbourne says a couple came in late that night and requested the unique drink but the waitress was called away after pouring two shots. The toe was gone when she returned.

The shrivelled brown toe is included in a shot of alcohol and, according to tradition, drinkers must allow it to touch their lips in order to join the Sourtoe Cocktail Club.

"We get people from all over the world coming here wanting to do the toe and it's well known everywhere and it's such a huge thing for Dawson City and for the Downtown Hotel," Colbourne said. "Why would someone want to ruin that, you know? It just makes no sense to me at all."

RCMP Cpl. Jeff Myke says a theft investigation is underway, adding the toe represents a tradition that has been an important part of community history

"It's not every day that we investigate incidents like this, but the sourtoe represents a Dawson City tradition that has been an important part of the history here for many years," he added.