Canada  

Body parts killer to marry

A Quebec TV network is reporting that convicted murderer Luka Rocco Magnotta will be getting married this month.

TVA Nouvelles says the man who killed and dismembered Chinese student Jun Lin in 2012 will wed a male inmate from New Brunswick on June 26 at the penitentiary in Port-Cartier, on Quebec's North Shore.

Magnotta, who will turn 35 in July, is serving his life sentence at the maximum-security institution after being convicted in December 2014 of first-degree murder in Lin's slaying.

Magnotta was also found guilty of the four other charges he faced: criminally harassing then-prime minister Stephen Harper and other members of Parliament; mailing obscene and indecent material; committing an indignity to a body; and publishing obscene materials.

In June 2015, it was revealed that Magnotta was looking for a "prince charming" on a matchmaking website for prisoners.

His profile was posted on Canadian Inmates Connect Inc., a website that tries to hook up lonesome convicts — some behind bars for violent offences like first-degree murder — with potential companions on the outside.

