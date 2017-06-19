43096
42379

Canada  

Fuel tankers collide

- | Story: 199878

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a collision between two coastal fuel tankers along Newfoundland's north coast.

The board says the tanker Travestern collided with the anchored tanker Havelstern on Sunday, resulting in minor damage to both vessels.

Pierre Murray, the board's manager of regional operations in Halifax, says no one was injured and nothing spilled from either ship.

The vessels, each about 150 metres long, were carrying diesel and jet fuel, he said.

"It's a small coastal vessel," said Murray. "There was no pollution or anything like that."

The two vessels were coming alongside each other to transfer fuel near Lewisporte, N.L., when the wind picked up, he said.

Their sterns collided and there was subsequent damage to both vessels — all of it above the waterline.

"Both vessels were pretty much stopped when that happened," Murray said.

Both vessels are operated by Coastal Shipping Ltd., a division of the Woodward Group of Companies, based in Labrador. The firm supplies fuel to Arctic and Labrador coastal ports.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
43275
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42641
42944
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42751


Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017

Galleries
A high flying edition of Monday Sports Gifs is here! untitled Slam Dunk… Referee breaks the laws of probability during Copa...
Monday Sports Gifs – June 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Race your way through some of the best highlights! untitled...
Passenger spots huge gas leak while waiting for United flight to take off
Must Watch
The passenger said she and her husband seemed to be the only...
Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks...
Guy jumps over flower bed in golf cart, all goes as expected
Must Watch
Golf cart jumping should be the next Olympic sport.

38890