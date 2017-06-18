Fighter in critical condition

Photo: Contributed

A former UFC fighter who was reportedly knocked out in a boxing event in Edmonton remains in hospital.

Jackie Neil says in a brief emailed statement that her brother, Tim Hague, is in critical condition.

Hague, who is from Edmonton, was known as "The Thrashing Machine," according to his UFC profile, which lists him as a former fighter.

He was competing against former Edmonton Eskimos defensive end Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday evening in an event promoted by KO Boxing.

Reached Saturday evening, Melanie Lubovac of KO Boxing wouldn't comment on the event or the injury, but said a statement would likely be issued Sunday or Monday.

Neil says in her statement that Hague's immediate family is now with him, and that they are asking for prayers and privacy at this awful and difficult time.

A video on YouTube that purports to be the fight shows Hague lying still on his back on the canvas after taking a punch to his head from Braidwood.