Ontario tornado warning

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the York-Durham region and ended a tornado warning for Toronto.

The weather agency is tracking a severe thunderstorm that has the potential to produce a tornado.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Southwestern Ontario is also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management warns that people in the area should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

People who hear a roaring sound, see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground or flying debris should take cover immediately.

- with files from CTV Ontario