Teen killer: 'I'm sorry'

A teenager who killed four people and injured seven others in the Northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche has apologized to his victims saying he didn't know what he was thinking when he pulled the trigger.

People wept as the teen addressed each of his victims at his sentencing hearing, which will determine if he will be sentenced as an adult or a youth.

The teen told substitute teacher Charlene Klyne, who lost her sight in the shooting, he was sorry for ruining her life that day in January 2016.

He tearfully said if he could talk to teacher Adam Wood, who died from his injuries, he would tell him he was sorry and that Wood was not a target.

The teen said the same about teacher's aide Marie Janvier, who also died, and apologized to her mother for taking her daughter away.

He pleaded guilty last fall to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The teen — who cannot be named because he was just shy of his 18th birthday when the shooting occurred — killed brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine in a home in January 2016 before shooting up the high school where Wood and Janvier died.

He told court he knows the boys' mother forgives him. "I know she knows I am sorry for what I did," he said.

