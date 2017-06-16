Right to timely trial upheld

Photo: CTV

The Supreme Court of Canada is standing by its groundbreaking decision on ensuring timely criminal trials.

In a unanimous decision Friday, the high court ruled that a Newfoundland and Labrador man facing drug and weapon charges should not go to trial under new rules spelled out last July for determining unjustifiable court delays.

The latest decision comes amid intense public and political debate over the time limits for trials, including a Senate committee report this week that expressed concern over accused criminals walking free.

The Supreme Court stood its ground on the need for timeliness in ruling on the case of James Cody, who was arrested in Conception Bay, N.L., in January 2010 and charged with drug possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

For various reasons, Cody's trial was not slated to begin until late January 2015, five years and 21 days after the arrest.

The trial judge stayed the criminal proceedings against Cody in December 2014 due to the delay, a decision that was overturned by the Newfoundland and Labrador appeal court using transitional provisions of the new framework set out by the Supreme Court.

In its landmark decision last year, the high court cited a "culture of complacency" in the justice system and said the old means of determining whether a person's constitutional right to a timely trial had been infringed was too complex and unpredictable.

Under the new framework, an unreasonable delay would be presumed should proceedings — from the criminal charge to conclusion of a trial — exceed 18 months in provincial court, or 30 months in superior court.

However, those benchmarks are not set in stone, the court cautioned.

The Crown could challenge the notion that a delay is unreasonable by demonstrating "exceptional circumstances," a majority of the court said in its reasons.