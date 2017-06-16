42683

Canada  

$2.5-million meth bust

Police say four people have been arrested after a series of raids targeting a drug production and distribution ring in the Montreal area.

Montreal police say they seized at least $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine as well as cocaine, crystal meth and $160,000 in cash.

They say they recived a tip in April about a drug trafficking ring that was allegedly involved in selling heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

Provincial police and officers from the Trois-Rivieres and Longueuil forces also took part in the raids.

The suspects, three men and a woman, are all known to police.

They are expected to appear in court later today.

