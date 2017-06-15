42377
40211

Canada  

Crashes, gunfire in chase

- | Story: 199609

A man and a woman are in custody and several firearms have been seized after a wild police chase through Southern Alberta that involved gunfire and several crashes.

RCMP in Raymond say they attempted to stop a stolen pickup on Wednesday when it backed into a cruiser and took off out of town. They tracked the truck to a field where it rammed another cruiser and officers opened fire, but couldn't bring it to a stop.

Police say the chase continued for almost two hours and covered almost 100 kilometres speeds up to 170 km/h.

It ended when officers rammed the truck and arrested the suspects.

Police say a rifle, a shotgun, and a loaded sawed-off shotgun were found inside the vehicle.

The driver, 31-year-old Joshua Schmaltz of Medicine Hat, Alta., was wanted on several charges including forcible confinement, assault and escaping lawful custody.

The passenger, 39-year-old Lori Malinsky from Taber, Alta., was also wanted on charges including theft and flight from police.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
39638
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40928
39831
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42771


Animals who don’t care for the rules

Galleries
It’s only when you truly care about nothing that you’re free to do anything.
Animals who don’t care for the rules (2)
Galleries
“What are you gonna do about it?” — These...
Guys go fishing with a huge magnet, find two stolen safes
Must Watch
The “WW2 Wendal boys” made some amazing finds...
Mariah Carey: ‘Las Vegas brings my family together’
Music
Mariah Carey has credited playing shows in Las Vegas with helping...
Tiger cubs learning to swim for the first time
Must Watch
“Aww! I want to swim with tigers!” — Famous...

41629