God did it: Murder suspect

A man charged with killing a two-year-old girl along with her father and a senior told police the little one was in heaven, but he didn't know where God had put her body.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette when police spoke with Derek Saretzky in September 2015. They believed he was a suspect in her disappearance and in the slaying of Terry Blanchette, whose bloodied body was found in his home in Blairmore, Alta.

Court has heard that Larry Saretzky, the accused's father, had been talking to his son while police waited nearby and knew that he had "done something bad." He told officers they needed to speak to his son.

In a lengthy interview with RCMP played in court Thursday, Saretzky, 24, told officers that he didn't know where Hailey was.

"Is she alive?" asked one of the officers.

"I couldn't tell you," Saretzky replied.

"Help them Derek. Please," his father urged.

"She's in heaven. Her spirit is floating around," Saretzky replied.

"Her body is in my sperm cells."

When asked if Hailey was at peace, Saretzky said "she probably is now."

"She probably didn't have a very good life ... she wasn't happy."

Saretzky said God told him about Hailey.

"God did it. God works in some weird ways," Saretzky said.

"I don't think God would make a two-year-old baby girl just disappear," the officer replied.

Saretzky was then told to stand up and was charged with murder.

"I didn't do anything," said Saretzky, who added "I love you, Dad" as he was led away.

Talking to officers in the police car on the way to RCMP headquarters, Saretzky was asked again where Hailey's body was.

"I don't know where God put her," he replied.