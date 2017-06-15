Order of Canada for Gord

Photo: The Canadian Press

Gord Downie and indigenous activist Sylvia Maracle will be appointed to the Order of Canada on Monday, while Downie's Tragically Hip bandmates will also receive one of the country's highest civilian honours at a later date.

Maracle will be named an officer of the Order of Canada, and Downie will be named a member.

They are among 30 recipients to be honoured for leadership in supporting indigenous issues, including NHL player Jordin Tootoo, who will receive a meritorious service medal in the civil division.

Maracle, a Mohawk from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and executive director of the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, is known as a passionate advocate for urban indigenous peoples and women's issues.

Downie, who announced last year that he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, has become a strong advocate for indigenous people and issues.

The Hip's members — Downie, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair — are being honoured for their contributions to Canadian music and support for social and environmental causes.