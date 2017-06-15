42683

Canada  

Raids put dent in drug trade

Police say a massive raid early this morning has made a major dent in a Toronto-based street gang with tentacles across Ontario and western Canada.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders says 120 people were arrested during the co-ordinated raids, which took place in six cities, including Toronto, and netted a significant amount of drugs and weapons.

Saunders says the investigation — dubbed Project Kronic — was launched a year ago and targeted the Driftwood Crips street gang.

Police allege the gang is a criminal organization with cells in various communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

Saunders says they've laid more than 660 charges that include criminal organization offences, attempted murder, trafficking firearms, kidnapping conspiracies, robbery and drug trafficking.

He says the trafficked drugs include the deadly opioid fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

