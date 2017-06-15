Dangles by her teeth

Photo: The Canadian Press

A trapeze artist from a renowned family of daredevils hung by her teeth Thursday as a helicopter carried her above the thunder of Niagara Falls in a stunt that grabbed international attention.

As people on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border craned their necks to catch a glimpse, aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda performed a series of movements on a hoop suspended from the chopper, including hanging from her knees and toes — and twice from her teeth.

"There are no words; it was beautiful," Wallenda said moments after returning to the ground. "It felt amazing."

Wallenda, 36, performed her feat five years after her stuntman husband, Nik Wallenda, walked 550 metres on a tightrope from the American side of the falls to the Canadian side.

Tethered to a safety harness as legally required, Erendira Vasquez Wallenda said the wind above the falls was far more fierce than she had expected, prompting the pilot to nose the chopper a little higher.

As someone who has performed since she was five years old, she said she wasn't nervous.

"I know my limits. I would never do anything — I know this sounds silly — that I know would possibly hurt me."

"If a guy can do it, a girl can do it, too," she said. "We just do it with a little more grace."