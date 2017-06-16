Love nurses, hate politicos

Photo: Insights West Nurses top the list of most respected professions.

Nurses are once again the most respected profession in the country. An Insights West survey finds 92 per cent of Canadians have a positive opinion of nurses, including 60 per cent whose opinion is very positive.

The proportion is identical to the same survey conducted a year ago.

Scientists and doctors were looked at favourably by 89 per cent of the population, while farmers and veterinarians coming in at 88 per cent. Architects (87 per cent), teachers (85), engineers (84), dentists (81) and accountants (81) rounded out the top 10.

At the bottom of the list are politicians, viewed negatively by 72 per cent of Canadians. Car salesmen have a negative perception among 66 per cent of the population, followed by pollsters (48 per cent), business executives (47) and lawyers (46).

Journalists are viewed positively by 62 per cent of the population.

“As was the case in 2016, politicians and car salespeople are not particularly revered by Canadians,” says Mario Canseco, VP of public affairs at Insights West.

“Still, there are some subtle differences across provinces and age groups when it comes to other professions.”

In Quebec, 54 per cent of residents have a negative opinion of lawyers, significantly higher than the Canadian average of 46 per cent. Albertans are more likely to have a negative opinion of pollsters (54 per cent, compared to 48 per cent across Canada). British Columbians are more likely to hold negative views on realtors (54 per cent, compared to the Canadian average of 45 per cent).