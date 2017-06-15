42377

Canada not so great for kids

Canada ranks 37th on a list of 41 rich countries for children having access to enough nutritious food.

Higher-than-average rates of child homicide and teen suicide also point to a need for action, a UNICEF report says.

Over 22 per cent of Canadian children live in poverty and most issues related to kids showed no improvement or worsened during the last decade, said the 14th report from UNICEF on children's well-being amongst wealthy countries.

The mental health of Canadian teens has been declining, with 22 per cent of adolescents reporting symptoms more than once a week, said the report released Wednesday. Canada ranked 31st for teen suicide, it said.

The report ranked countries in the European Union and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and put Canada in 25th place overall on children's well-being. Norway topped the list from the UN Children's Fund.

Romania, Bulgaria and Chile were at the bottom of the list based on 27 indicators. 

"We placed 17th in 2013 and 23rd in 2016 (overall) on similar indexes measuring how Canada's kids are doing compared with other rich countries," UNICEF Canada said in a companion report.

