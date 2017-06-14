And she kept the ring...

Photo: Contributed

A Halifax adjudicator has decided a woman who broke up with her fiance after a fight over wedding expenses can keep the engagement ring.

Devin Sherrington had sued his would-be bride, Lauren Arbuckle, in small claims court for the 3.25 carat diamond ring, worth as much as $19,000.

Sherrington, a personal trainer, and Arbuckle, a hairstylist and make-up artist, had planned to marry in 2016, but he postponed the wedding amid arguments over its cost.

She then ended the relationship.

In a written decision released Wednesday, small claims adjudicator Gregg Knudsen said text messages exchanged by the two showed Sherrington had told Arbuckle she could keep the ring.

The adjudicator did, however, order Arbuckle to pay Sherrington $2,914 for her share of a trip to Mexico they had taken together.