41367

Canada  

And she kept the ring...

- | Story: 199471

A Halifax adjudicator has decided a woman who broke up with her fiance after a fight over wedding expenses can keep the engagement ring.

Devin Sherrington had sued his would-be bride, Lauren Arbuckle, in small claims court for the 3.25 carat diamond ring, worth as much as $19,000.

Sherrington, a personal trainer, and Arbuckle, a hairstylist and make-up artist, had planned to marry in 2016, but he postponed the wedding amid arguments over its cost.

She then ended the relationship.

In a written decision released Wednesday, small claims adjudicator Gregg Knudsen said text messages exchanged by the two showed Sherrington had told Arbuckle she could keep the ring.

The adjudicator did, however, order Arbuckle to pay Sherrington $2,914 for her share of a trip to Mexico they had taken together.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
39830
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40928
41479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39387


People having a worse day than you (2)

Galleries
Just remember, it could be worse…
‘Planet Earth’ is way better with Snoop Dogg narrating
Must Watch
We didn’t think it would be possible to make Planet Earth...
Kate Winslet refuses to employ domestic help
Showbiz
Kate Winslet refuses to employ domestic staff as she wants her...
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017
Galleries
Welcome to our “Are you sure about that?” edition of...
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017 (2)
Galleries
If this gallery doesn’t pump you up, nothing will.

42206
39499