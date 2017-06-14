Muslim hate crime on rise

Photo: The Canadian Press Arhat Rehman of the Canadian Council of Muslim Women speaks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday.

Canadians are in denial about hate crimes, advocates said Tuesday, as Statistics Canada released new figures documenting a spike in police-reported incidents in 2015.

The agency reported crimes motivated by hate against the Muslim population rose by 61 per cent that year, with 159 incidents compared with 99 in 2014.

It said police documented 1,362 criminal incidents inspired by hate —an increase of five per cent, or 67 more incidents, over the previous year.

"The number of hate crimes presented in this release likely undercounts the true extent of hate crime in Canada, as not all crimes are reported to police," Statistics Canada said.

Of the hate crimes reported to police, 48 per cent were motivated by hatred of a race or ethnicity, 35 per cent were motivated by hatred of a religion and 11 per cent targeted sexual orientation.

The increase was most pronounced in Alberta, where police reported 193 hate crimes compared with 139 the year before, a rise driven by a higher number of crimes motivated by hatred against the Muslim population, Arab or West Asian populations, black populations and the Jewish population.