Ratings take a nose dive

Photo: Angus Reid Institute

Canadian and U.S. flyers say the airline industry is broken.

Whether it’s beating, bumping, or merely aggravating passengers, North American airlines are landing at the bottom of the customer service list in the minds of their customers.

A viral video of a passenger refusing to be “bumped” from his seat and being dragged from a United Airlines flight generated millions of views and brought the issue to the top of both airline and government agendas.

But beyond the negative headlines, a new study from the Angus Reid Institute finds Canadian and American air travellers say incidents like this one really are a symbol of a bigger problem permeating the air travel industry.

And, while a majority of residents in both nations agree the industry is broken, they have differing perspectives on what should be done about it. Canadians are more supportive of government regulation, while Americans are inclined to say the free market will punish subpar airlines, and governments should stay out of the industry.

Southwest Airlines and JetBlue emerged as the top-rated airlines for American travellers, while United received the worst ratings.

Among Canadian respondents, WestJet fared significantly better than Air Canada, with customers three times more likely to say their experience was “excellent.”

Two-in-three Canadians (65 per cent) and six-in-10 Americans (58 per cent) said airlines operate as a cartel, restricting competition and holding prices higher than they should be.

Few respondents from either country saw the airline industry moving in the right direction. Roughly four-in-10 Canadians (44 per cent) and Americans (38 per cent) said it has worsened in the last 10 years, while only one-in-10 Canadians (nine per cent) and 15 per cent of Americans say it has improved.