Children set on fire

Photo: PANow

Emergency officials say two children were injured in Northern Saskatchewan when they were doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Corey Ecarnot, with La Ronge EMS, says paramedics responded to a call on the Lac La Ronge First Nation early Sunday morning to treat an eight-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

Ecarnot could not say how serious the children's injuries were, but he noted that the boy needed to be flown to Saskatoon.

Police would only say that the two children were injured in an altercation with a third child, who was also under the age of 12.

They say the third child is too young to be charged, so officers are working with the Ministry of Child and Family Services.

La Ronge is about 380 kilometres north of Saskatoon.