42377
39499

Canada  

US likes Trudeau, kind of

- | Story: 199319

A new poll offers some insight into how American respondents see foreign leaders, including Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Americans have a more favourable than unfavourable view of Trudeau, according to the survey by Public Policy Polling.

It says he's viewed positively by 31 per cent of Americans, negatively by 20 per cent, and is unknown to almost half of respondents.

Trudeau's net-favourable rating of 11 per cent matched that of Angela Merkel, who was better known to respondents.

Their net favourables were better than the other leaders in the survey, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Theresa May, and far better than U.S. President Donald Trump — whose net favourability in the poll was negative-14.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41230
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39851
42771
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39831


Horse named “Horsey McHorseface” pulls away for first Australian win

Must Watch
I wish I was at that race. I feel like I would have won a bunch of money on that race. I can’t imagine myself betting on any...
Daily Dose – June 13, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most majestic Daily Dose yet is here
Daily Dose – June 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Really, there’s nothing all that smart to be seen here.
Reese Witherspoon: ‘Turning 40 was liberating’
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon enjoys the confidence that growing older has...
Motivational Monday – June 12, 2017
Galleries
Never forget that you have the power to change your world.

39622