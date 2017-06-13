41717

Use your head, follow heart

MPs in the Commons paused Monday to listen to an emotional speech by Ontario MP Arnold Chan, who spoke of his struggle with cancer while he appealed to his fellow parliamentarians for more civility.

As his parents, brother and wife looked down from the gallery, the Liberal from the Toronto-area riding of Scarborough-Agincourt delivered his moving remarks during what was supposed to be a debate on the economy.

"Use your head, but follow your heart," he told MPs during his remarks. "It is as simple as that."

"We can disagree strongly — in fact we should," he said.

"That is what democracy is about ... When we listen, we listen to one another despite our strong differences, that's when democracy really happens. That's the challenge that's going on around the world right now. No one is listening."

